South Korea Sept consumer inflation +3.7per cent y/y, higher than forecast

SEOUL : South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated for a second month in September, outpacing market expectations, official data showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index stood 3.7per cent higher in September from a year earlier, after recording a 3.4per cent rise in August. Economists in a Reuters survey had expected the figure to stay unchanged.

On a monthly basis, the index rose 0.6per cent, according to Statistics Korea, compared with a 1.0per cent jump the previous month and a median 0.3per cent forecast.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee;Editing by Ed Davies and Jamie Freed)