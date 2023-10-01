Logo
South Korea Sept exports fall for 12th month, but not as steeply as expected
FILE PHOTO: A container ship leaves Pusan Newport Terminal in Busan, South Korea, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A container ship leaves Pusan Newport Terminal in Busan, South Korea, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Published October 1, 2023
Updated October 1, 2023
SEOUL : South Korea's exports fell for a 12th consecutive month in September, trade data showed on Sunday, but the decline was softer than market expectations.

Overseas sales by Asia's fourth-largest economy fell 4.4per cent year-on-year to US$54.66 billion in September, compared with an 8.3per cent loss in August and a 9.1per cent decline forecast in a Reuters survey of economists.

It was the 12th consecutive month exports fell on an annual basis, but the softest in the streak.

Imports fell 16.5per cent to US$50.96 billion, also milder than the 22.8per cent drop the previous month and the median 17.6per cent forecast.

As a result, the country posted a trade surplus of US$3.70 billion in September, wider than US$0.88 billion in August and the widest since September 2021.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Leslie Adler)

