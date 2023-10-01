South Korea Sept exports fall at mildest pace in 12 months

SEOUL :South Korea's exports slowed their fall in September, in contrast to market expectations, marking the mildest decline in a yearlong downturn, a hopeful sign for the global economy from the bellwether industrial economy.

Overseas sales by Asia's fourth-largest economy fell 4.4per cent from a year earlier to US$54.66 billion, trade data showed on Sunday, compared with an 8.3per cent loss in August and a 9.1per cent decline tipped in a Reuters survey of economists.

It was the 12th consecutive month of a decline in exports but the narrowest in the streak.

The decline in China-bound shipments eased to 17.6per cent, the slowest in 11 months, while exports to the United States rose 8.5per cent and those to the European Union by 6.5per cent.

Exports of semiconductors fell 13.6per cent, the slowest in a year. Exports of cars rose 9.5per cent, machinery gained 9.8per cent, and ships jumped 15.4per cent.

Trade Minister Bang Moon-kyu said exports continued to improve and that they were now at the "inflection point" for a transition to growth.

Imports fell 16.5per cent to US$50.96 billion, also milder than the 22.8per cent drop the previous month and the median 17.6per cent forecast.

As a result, the country posted a trade surplus of US$3.70 billion in September. It was the fourth straight month in surplus and the widest since September 2021.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Leslie Adler and William Mallard)