South Korea trumpets Hyundai E&C US$5 billion contract with Aramco
FILE PHOTO: A Saudi Aramco sign is pictured at an oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Published June 25, 2023
Updated June 25, 2023
SEOUL : South Korea's government on Sunday said Hyundai Engineering & Construction has signed a contract worth US$5 billion with Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco to build a petrochemicals complex in the Middle Eastern nation.

Land minister Won Hee-ryong, who attended a signing ceremony in Saudi Arabia, said the deal would expand energy cooperation between the two countries, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

