South Korea's Doosan Robotics shares jump 127per cent in trading debut

SEOUL :Shares in South Korea's Doosan Robotics, whose robots can make coffee and pour beer, more than doubled from their initial public offering (IPO) price in their Seoul market debut on Thursday, amid pent-up demand for robotic stocks.

The company raised 421.2 billion won (US$317 million) in South Korea's largest IPO this year, having priced the shares at 26,000 won each, the top of the price range flagged to investors.

Doosan Robotics shares opened at 59,100 won each, a jump of 127per cent on the IPO price, and rose to as much as 67,600 won in early trade before paring some of the gains. The wider market was up 0.6per cent.

Pent-up demand for robotics stocks has driven shares of smaller rival Rainbow Robotics up 322per cent year to date.

Doosan is a leading maker of so-called collaborative robots that work side-by-side with humans and are increasingly used for tasks in cafes and bars.

Doosan's strong trade debut is a rare bright spot for IPO debutants around the world recently, where many have been sold off immediately or struggled to stay above their issue price in the first few days.

South Korean companies have raised US$1.7 billion in new proceeds during the first nine months of 2023, down from US$12.7 billion the same period last year, according to LSEG data.

Battery maker LG Energy Solution in 2022 carried out the country's largest ever IPO when it raised US$10.8 billion.

Investor demand for Doosan Robotic's IPO was strong in contrast to many recent IPOs, especially in major financial centres like Hong Kong, where the prospect of higher interest rates has soured the sentiment for share sales.

The institutional portion of the deal was covered 272 times according to a Doosan Robotics filing, while retail shareholders bet South Korean market's largest deposit this year of 33.1 trillion won to take their full entitlement in the deal.

In 2022, Doosan Robotics' revenue was evenly distributed with North America, Europe and South Korea accounting for about 30per cent of sales each.

Despite competition with Japan's Fanuc and Denmark's Universal Robots, there is a large burgeoning market to penetrate due to population decreases, labour shortages, steep rise in labour costs and reshoring in many countries, said Yang Seung-yoon, analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

"It's good timing for Doosan Robotics to preempt the market by expanding sales and product lineup, as first-comers are likely to be entrenched considering compatibility with existing facilities," Yang said.

The global robot market is forecasted to grow from US$966 million in 2022 to US$2.157 billion in 2025, with an annual growth rate of about 36per cent, the company said citing analysis provider Markets and Markets.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Scott Murdoch; Editing by Jamie Freed and Michael Perry)