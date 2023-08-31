South Korea's factory output misses forecast, retail sales plunge

SEOUL :South Korea's factory output missed market expectations in July and fell by the most in five months, official data showed on Thursday, while retail sales and facility investment also plunged.

The industrial output index on a seasonally adjusted basis fell 2.0per cent in July from a month earlier, compared with a 1.5per cent fall in June and a 0.4per cent loss tipped in a Reuters survey.

It was the fastest monthly fall since February, according to Statistics Korea.

Production of electronic components, such as display panels, dropped the most, down 11.2per cent, followed by machineries and semiconductors, which fell 7.1per cent and 2.3per cent, respectively.

On an annual basis, output was 8.0per cent lower, also weaker than a 5.9per cent drop the previous month and economists' forecast of 5.2per cent.

Retail sales plunged 3.2per cent over the month, after a gain of 0.9per cent the month earlier, marking the biggest drop since July 2020.

Facility investment also slumped 8.9per cent in July, much faster than the 1.1per cent fall in June. It was the fastest since March 2012.

