South Korea's import price decline in June steepest in 8 years
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks out of a clothing shop in the Gangnam area of Seoul, South Korea, June 28, 2016. Picture taken June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Published July 13, 2023
Updated July 13, 2023
SEOUL : South Korea's import prices fell in annual terms for a fifth month in June and marked the steepest drop in more than eight years, central bank data showed on Thursday, an indication of easing inflationary pressure.

The import price index was 15.7per cent lower than the same month the year before, after a 12.3per cent fall in May, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). It was the biggest percentage fall since April 2015.

The index, measured in the won currency, fell 3.4per cent over the month, faster than the 3.1per cent loss in May, as the won strengthened while global oil prices were steady, the BOK said.

Export prices fell 14.7per cent on an annual basis, also faster than their 11.3per cent decline the month before and the fastest since October 2009.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by)

