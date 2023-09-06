South Korea's Kia Corp plans factory in Thailand -newspaper

SEOUL : South Korea's Kia Corp plans to build a factory in Thailand with an annual capacity to produce about 250,000 vehicles, a local newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed auto industry source.

The report said that Kia, a sister company of Hyundai Motor Co, could sign an investment agreement with the Thai government as early as this year, adding that construction could start in the first half of next year.

Kia was not immediately available for comment outside normal business hours.

Kia currently has production sites outside South Korea in the United States, China, India, Mexico and Slovakia.

