South Korea's robust economic activity in May paints brighter quarter

SEOUL : South Korea's factory production jumped unexpectedly in May, led by cars and chips, official data showed on Friday, while retail sales and facility investment also rose in an encouraging sign for a slowly recovering economy.

The industrial output index rose 3.2per cent in May on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, Statistics Korea data showed, compared with a fall of 0.6per cent in April and a decline of 0.8per cent tipped in a Reuters survey.

The gain also topped the poll's highest estimate of a 2.8per cent rise.

By product, output of automobiles jumped 8.7per cent and semiconductors rose 4.4per cent over the month, whereas communication devices slumped 16.9per cent.

Factory output fell 7.3per cent on an annual basis, which was also milder than a 9.0per cent drop in April and an 8.4per cent decline expected by economists.

The finance ministry said the data showed the economy was on a recovery path after a slight correction the previous month. Downward pressure has eased though risk remains, it added.

Factory output will rebound in the second quarter after four consecutive quarters of loss as exports bottom out, the ministry said.

"We believe Korea's Q2 GDP (second-quarter gross domestic product) will recover a bit more than we had expected," said economist Kang Min Joo at ING Economics.

"But forward-looking orders, signs of softening retail sales and service activity, and an unfavourable inventory cycle will likely weigh on manufacturing, consumption, and investment in the second half of 2023," Kang said.

South Korea's heavily trade-reliant economy barely averted a recession with growth of 0.3per cent in the first quarter, after contracting in late 2022 for the first time in 2-1/2 years.

The all-industry production index, which includes both manufacturing and services sectors, rose 1.3per cent in May from a month earlier, recouping April's 1.3per cent decline.

Retail sales rose 0.4per cent in May, after dropping 2.6per cent in April - which was the worst in five months - while facility investment jumped 3.5per cent, the most since August.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christopher Cushing)