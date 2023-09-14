South Korea's Yoon heading to New York next week for UN General Assembly

SEOUL : South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit New York next week to attend the United Nations General Assembly, Yoon's office said on Thursday.

Yoon is scheduled to depart on Sept. 18 for the five-day trip during which he is expected to give a keynote speech on Sept. 20, Yoon's deputy national security advisor, Kim Tae-hyo, said.

The visit will include dozens of meetings, including talks with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss global issues such as the war in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear threats, Kim said.

The trip would follow North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's rare summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week where they discussed military matters and possible Russian help for the North's satellite programme.

Yoon will deliver a message on possible military exchanges between Pyongyang and Moscow at the General Assembly, South Korean news agency Newsis said, citing the presidential office.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi and Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Lincoln Feast.)