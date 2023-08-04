Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

South Korea's Yoon orders water trucks, buses for heatwave-hit scout jamboree
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Korea's Yoon orders water trucks, buses for heatwave-hit scout jamboree

SEOUL — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered on Friday that air-conditioned buses and water trucks be sent to a global scout event his country is hosting, after hundreds of teenage participants fell ill due to hot weather.

Participants for the 25th World Scout Jamboree fill water bottles at a water supply zone of a camping site in Buan, South Korea, on Aug 2, 2023. Reuters

Participants for the 25th World Scout Jamboree fill water bottles at a water supply zone of a camping site in Buan, South Korea, on Aug 2, 2023.

Published August 4, 2023
Updated August 4, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered on Friday that air-conditioned buses and water trucks be sent to a global scout event his country is hosting, after hundreds of teenage participants fell ill due to hot weather.

At least 600 people at the World Scout Jamboree, which kicked off in southwestern Buan on Tuesday (Aug 1), have so far been treated for heat-related ailments, officials said.

The event coincides with the highest level heat warning by the government in four years, as temperatures in some parts of the country exceeded 38°C this week.

Mr Yoon called for an "unlimited" supply of buses where the scouts can rest and cool down and trucks to provide water, his press secretary, Kim Eun-hye, said in a statement.

He also ordered officials to improve the quality of food being provided to the young people and all government agencies to join efforts to resolve any problems at the campsite.

More than 43,000 participants, most of them scouts aged between 14 and 18, are attending the jamboree, the first global gathering of the scouts since the pandemic. REUTERS

Related topics

South Korea heatwave

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.