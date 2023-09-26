Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

South Korea's Yoon to pay state visit to UK in November
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Korea's Yoon to pay state visit to UK in November

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, on Sept 20, 2023. Reuters

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, on Sept 20, 2023.

Published September 26, 2023
Updated September 26, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will pay a state visit to Britain in November following an invitation from King Charles, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday.

Charles will host Yoon and his wife Kim Keon-hee at the palace for the second official state visit of his reign. The first was by South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa last November.

The king previously met the South Korean president at a reception the evening before the funeral for his mother Queen Elizabeth in September last year.

The palace said further details of the visit would be announced at a later date.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by William James)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.