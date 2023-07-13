Logo
South Korea's Yoon says additional arms deal agreed with Poland
FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers his speech during a ceremony marking the 68th Memorial Day at the National cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, June 6, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo

Published July 13, 2023
Updated July 13, 2023
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said he and his Polish counterpart had agreed at a summit in Warsaw on Thursday on a plan for Poland to buy additional South Korean weapons.

The two countries last year reached a US$13.7 billion arms deal, Seoul's biggest ever, which included supplies of South Korean rocket launchers and fighter jets to Poland.

"We agreed on Poland's plan to introduce additional South Korean weapons," Yoon said during a joint news conference, without giving further details

At his meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Thursday, Yoon welcomed an expansion of bilateral ties in strategic areas including nuclear power and defence.

Duda said Poland wants to produce South Korean arms domestically, while Yoon said the two leaders agreed to make defence cooperation develop in a mutually beneficial way.

"We hope that we will not only buy new defense equipment for our soldiers in South Korea, but that it will also be produced in Poland," Duda said.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Jan Harvey)

