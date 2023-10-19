Logo
South Korea's Yoon to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar this month -report
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers his speech during a celebration to mark the 75th anniversary of Korea Armed Forces Day, in Seongnam, South Korea, September 26, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo

Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
SEOUL : South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will make state visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Oct. 21-26 and discuss security conditions related to the Israel-Palestinian conflict, South Korea's Yonhap news reported on Thursday.

South Korea has grave concern over the sharp increase in civilian casualties from the conflict and will provide aid on purely humanitarian grounds, Yonhap quoted Yoon's security adviser Kim Tae-hyo as saying.

Yoon will also discuss cooperation with Saudi Arabi and Qatar focused on bringing peace tothe region and boosting South Korea's national security, Kim said.

(Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Ed Davies)

