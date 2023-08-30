S&P 500 inches higher, dollar weakens as soft data supports Fed pause

NEW YORK : The S&P 500 advanced and the dollar extended its losses on Wednesday, as a slew of disappointing economic data raised the probability that the Federal Reserve will press the pause button in its efforts to rein in inflation.

The Nasdaq joined the S&P 500 in positive territory, while the blue-chip Dow was last essentially unchanged.

All three major U.S. stock indexes oscillated slightly between red and green throughout the penultimate trading day of August, which remains on track to mark the S&P 500's biggest monthly percentage drop since February, and the tech-laden Nasdaq's largest slide this year.

A barrage of economic indicators generally surprised to the downside, including private payrolls clocking a 52.3per cent monthly drop and second-quarter GDP revised significantly lower, to 1.7per cent on a quarterly annualized basis.

Weak economic data could be good news for interest rates, as it could give the Federal Reserve a rationale for letting key interest rates stand at next month's monetary policy meeting.

"It's pretty clear that the Fed's tightening is having its desired effect and that's being reflected in job creation and job opening numbers," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors, in New York. "For now, it's likely from a statistical perspective we won't see a recession this year."

Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT in Atlanta, agreed.

"(The data) fits with the idea that central banks have another data point that makes them more comfortable with holding steady rather than opting for further rate increases," Martin said.

Financial markets have currently priced in a 88.5per cent likelihood of a September Fed pause, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.78 points, or 0.01per cent, to 34,849.89, the S&P 500 gained 11.74 points, or 0.26per cent, to 4,509.37 and the Nasdaq Composite added 52.53 points, or 0.38per cent, to 13,996.29.

Across the Atlantic, European stocks closed modestly lower, easing off a two-week high as weakness in the utilities sector was countered by gains in insurance and basic resources.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.15per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.38per cent.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.09per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.37per cent higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.33per cent.

The greenback extended its losses, touching a two-week low against a basket of world currencies in the wake of disappointing economic data.

The dollar index fell 0.31per cent, with the euro up 0.36per cent to US$1.0916.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.23per cent versus the greenback at 146.25 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at US$1.2708, up 0.55per cent on the day.

U.S. Treasury yields slipped to fresh three-week lows after slower-than-expected economic growth lowered the possibility of further interest rate hikes in the next few months.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 2/32 in price to yield 4.1159per cent, from 4.122per cent late on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond last rose 5/32 in price to yield 4.2285per cent, from 4.237per cent late on Tuesday.

Crude prices edged higher as industry data showed tighter-than-expected supply as investors digested Hurricane Idalia's potential effect on demand.

U.S. crude rose 0.58per cent to settle at US$81.63 per barrel, while Brent settled at US$85.86 per barrel, up 0.43per cent on the day.

Gold prices advanced in opposition to weakness in the U.S. dollar.

Spot gold added 0.3per cent to US$1,942.99 an ounce.

