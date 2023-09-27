Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Space capsule carrying US astronaut Rubio and two Russian cosmonauts undocks from ISS
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Space capsule carrying US astronaut Rubio and two Russian cosmonauts undocks from ISS

Space capsule carrying US astronaut Rubio and two Russian cosmonauts undocks from ISS
A view shows the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft (L) carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, who get prepared to leave the International Space Station and head for a parachute-assisted landing on the steppe of Kazakhstan, September 27, 2023. Konstantin Borisov/Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS
Space capsule carrying US astronaut Rubio and two Russian cosmonauts undocks from ISS
ISS crew, formed of Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, pose for a picture before undocking of the Soyuz MS-23 space capsule as they leave the International Space Station and head for a parachute-assisted landing on the steppe of Kazakhstan, September 27, 2023. Konstantin Borisov/Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS
Space capsule carrying US astronaut Rubio and two Russian cosmonauts undocks from ISS
The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft, carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, undocks from the International Space Station while heading for a parachute-assisted landing on the steppe of Kazakhstan, September 27, 2023, in this still image taken from live broadcast video. Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS
Published September 27, 2023
Updated September 27, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW : U.S. astronaut Frank Rubio, who broke the record for the longest continuous spaceflight by an American, and two Russian cosmonauts began their journey back to Earth on Wednesday from the International Space Station (ISS), six months late.

The Soyuz MS-23 undocked from the ISS a minute earlier than scheduled. It will shoot around Earth in orbit and then blast downwards into the Earth's atmosphere at 10:55 GMT, said Roscosmos, Russia's space corporation.

"The undocking has taken place," Moscow mission control said.

Rubio, who is 47 and on his first space voyage, is travelling back to Earth with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, 48, and Dmitry Petelin, 40.

Shortly after entering the atmosphere, it will unfurl a parachute and is due to land in the grassland steppe of Kazakhstan, around 148 km (91 miles) southeast of the city of Zhezqazghan, at 11:17 GMT.

They are six months late to return because their original spacecraft sprang a leak so a replacement had to be sent up to get them back. That gave the two Russians and Rubio an unexpectedly extended mission of 371 days in orbit.

On Sept. 11, Rubio surpassed the previous NASA record of 355 consecutive days in space set by now-retired U.S. astronaut Mark Vande Hei. Rubio is also the first American to spend a full year in space.

Though Rubio broke the American record, he and his Russian colleagues are far from the Russian record.

Valeri Polyakov, a Russian, holds the world record for the longest space journey ever - 437 consecutive days and 18 hours during a Mir space station mission between January 1994 and March 1995. Polyakov died last September aged 80.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge in Moscow and Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Gareth Jones)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.