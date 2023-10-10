Spain opposes suspending aid to Palestinian territories

MADRID :Spain opposes the proposed suspension of European Union aid to the Palestinian territories, the Spanish Acting Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Tuesday.

Indeed, Palestinian territories will likely need more aid in the near future after Hamas' Saturday attack on Israel and Israel's subsequent bombardment of the Gaza Strip, he said.

"This cooperation must continue, we cannot confuse Hamas, which is in the list of EU's terrorist groups, with the Palestinian population, or the Palestinian authority or the United Nation's organisations on the ground," Albares said in an interview with Spanish radio Cadena SER.

EU foreign ministers will meet to discuss the issue later on Tuesday after European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said on Monday on social media platform X that all payments were suspended.

The European Commission contradicted Varhelyi's statement, saying payments were not suspended and it was merely reviewing aid to Palestinian territories.

Even though countries such as Austria have announced the end of funding to Palestinian territories, others such as Spain consider the aid flow crucial for the civilian population.

Suspending aid would be "counterproductive", Albares said.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Aislinn Laing and Bernadette Baum)