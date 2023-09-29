Logo
Spain's conservatives fail to form government, clearing way for socialists
Spain's opposition People's Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo attends an investiture debate at the parliament in Madrid, Spain, September 29, 2023. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reacts as Spain's opposition People's Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo speaks during an investiture debate at the parliament in Madrid, Spain, September 29, 2023. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Published September 29, 2023
Updated September 29, 2023
MADRID :Spain's conservative leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo lost a vote to form a government on Friday, clearing the way for socialist premier Pedro Sanchez to seek a divisive deal with separatist parties to clinch a new term in office.

Feijoo failed to get a straight majority in a second vote on his candidacy in the 350-seat house, with 177 legislators opposing him and 172 supporting him, with one nullified vote.

All eyes will now turn to the socialist-led bid to form a government. If Sanchez's efforts also fail, there will likely be a repeat general election in January.

Feijoo had told lawmakers in a fractious debate that he knew he would lose the second vote. "I assume that, predictably, I won't get it. You can call it failure if you want," Feijoo said. He lost a first vote on Wednesday.

"Today, I won't be able to give you a government, but I have given you assurance and hope," he added.

(Reporting by Belén Carreño and Emma Pinedo; Writing by David Latona and Charlie Devereux; Editing by Andrei Khalip, Inti Landauro and Andrew Heavens)

