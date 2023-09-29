Spain's conservatives fail to form government, clearing way for socialists

MADRID :Spain's conservative leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo lost a vote to form a government on Friday, clearing the way for socialist premier Pedro Sanchez to seek a divisive deal with separatist parties to clinch a new term in office.

Feijoo failed to get a straight majority in a second vote on his candidacy in the 350-seat house, with 177 legislators opposing him and 172 supporting him, with one nullified vote.

All eyes will now turn to the socialist-led bid to form a government. If Sanchez's efforts also fail, there will likely be a repeat general election in January.

Feijoo had told lawmakers in a fractious debate that he knew he would lose the second vote. "I assume that, predictably, I won't get it. You can call it failure if you want," Feijoo said. He lost a first vote on Wednesday.

"Today, I won't be able to give you a government, but I have given you assurance and hope," he added.

