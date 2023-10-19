Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Spanish police rescue 400 animals, arrest 13 in illegal traffic ring bust
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spanish police rescue 400 animals, arrest 13 in illegal traffic ring bust

Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : Spanish police have arrested 13 people and confiscated hundreds of animals during raids as part of an investigation into an illegal animal trafficking ring.

In an operation last month by Spanish police, along with Interpol, in Madrid, Barcelona and Andorra, some 400 animals, mainly expensive breeds of dogs and cats as well as some exotic animals, were taken from 12 pet shops and veterinary clinics, in one of the largest operations of its kind in the country, Barcelona municipality said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ring imported pets from eastern Europe, or bred them in illegal pet farms, or purchased them on social media.

The investigation, which cooperated with animal protection organisations, began in 2020 after 33 sick dogs were found in a Barcelona pet shop, the statement said.

Police uncovered mistreatment of the animals and falsified documents during their investigation. The animals have been taken to shelters.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Deborah Kyvrikosaios)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.