Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Specialists to arrive in Ukraine to plan air defence production - presidential aide
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Specialists to arrive in Ukraine to plan air defence production - presidential aide

A member of an air-defence unit of the Ukrainian border guard is seen at his position at a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine August 9, 2023. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak/File Photo

A member of an air-defence unit of the Ukrainian border guard is seen at his position at a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine August 9, 2023. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak/File Photo

Published September 30, 2023
Updated September 30, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYIV : Specialists will arrive in Ukraine in the near future to draw up plans to establish production of military equipment including air defences, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff told reporters on Friday.

“I think very soon specialists will arrive here who will make a plan for our own production of everything that we need. First and foremost, this relates to air defences,” Andriy Yermak said.

Yermak talked more broadly about President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to the United States last week, but it was not clear whether the specialists and the systems he was referring to would be American.

The presidential aide also said Ukraine was seeking to organise an international meeting of national security advisers to discuss Kyiv's peace formula in the second half of October.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Alison Williams)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.