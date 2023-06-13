Logo
Sri Lanka extends freeze on outward capital transactions by 6 months
Published June 13, 2023
Updated June 13, 2023
COLOMBO : Sri Lanka's government has decided to extend a restriction on outward capital transactions by six months due to pressure on its limited foreign exchange reserves, cabinet spokesperson Bandula Gunawardena said on Tuesday.

The decision will be revisited after debt talks are finalised in September, added Gunawardena, who is also the transport minister of the island country.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; writing by Sudipto ganguly; Editing by Kim Coghill)

