Sri Lanka inflation rate eases to 0.8per cent in Sept vs 2.1per cent in Aug

COLOMBO :Sri Lanka's consumer price inflation rate eased to 0.8per cent year-on-year in September from 2.1per cent in August, the statistics department said on Monday.

The National Consumer Price Index captures broader retail price inflation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month.

Food prices fell 5.2per cent in September after declining 5.4per cent in August, from a year earlier, the Department of Census and Statistics said in a statement.

Prices for non-food items, however, climbed 5.9per cent in September after rising 9per cent year-on-year in August.

Sri Lanka experienced record high inflation after its economy was pummelled by the worst financial crisis in decades.

But since June, its inflation has come down sharply, partly due to the statistical base effect, but also helped by a stronger rupee currency, and improved harvests.

Sri Lanka raised power prices for households by 18per cent last week but the increase is unlikely to significantly push up inflation, analysts said.

"We expect inflation to end the year at about 5per cent. A small increase is expected as the base effect is coming to an end from September but the impact from price adjustments is not expected to be severe," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research at First Capital Research.

Sri Lanka secured a staff level agreement on the first review of its US$2.9-billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last Friday but it still needs approval from the global lender's Executive Board.

The island needs to finalise debt restructuring talks with main bilateral lenders including Japan and India as well as bondholders to get past the first review and secure a second tranche of about US$330 million.

The battered economy is still expected to contract by 2per cent in 2023 after shrinking 7.8per cent last year.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Robert Birsel)