Sri Lanka private creditors propose haircut, GDP-linked bonds

NEW YORK : A group of private holders of Sri Lanka's eurobonds proposed in a debt overhaul plan to the government the issuance of 10 bonds linked with the country's macroeconomic health that will mature between 2027 and 2036.

Holders choosing the macro-linked bonds would take a haircut of 20per cent on the principal, according to the proposal.

Reuters reported on Thursday Sri Lanka's private creditors had sent a new proposal on how to restructure US$12 billion of overseas debt.

The proposal suggests coupons as a mix of cash and payment in kind, with cash coupons from 2028 paying between 8per cent and 9.5per cent, depending on the maturity.

The Sri Lankan government did not respond to a request for comment late on Friday.

The step-down option will be triggered if Sri Lanka's gross domestic product (GDP) current prices for the 2026-2027 period is below US$98.9 billion, when measured in 2028 by the International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook.

The most recent reading, for 2022, is US$74.85 billion.

Should the step-down option kick in, the coupons will be reduced by between 2.5 percentage points and 6 percentage points, depending on the severity of the shortfall, the proposal suggested.

