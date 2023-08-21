Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Sri Lanka's July consumer inflation eases to 4.6per cent
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sri Lanka's July consumer inflation eases to 4.6per cent

FILE PHOTO: A worker carries a sack of vegetables at the whole sale market, as Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 25.2% in May, at a stall at a main market in Colombo, Sri Lanka June 1, 2023. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A worker carries a sack of vegetables at the whole sale market, as Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 25.2% in May, at a stall at a main market in Colombo, Sri Lanka June 1, 2023. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

Published August 21, 2023
Updated August 21, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COLOMBO : Sri Lanka’s consumer price inflation slowed to 4.6per cent year-on-year in July from 10.8per cent in June, helped by easing food prices, the statistics department said on Monday.

The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) captures broader retail price inflation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month.

Food prices contracted to negative 2.5per cent in July from 2.5per cent in June, the Department of Census and Statistics said in a statement.

Prices for non-food items also eased to 10.9per cent in July from 18.3per cent year-on-year in June.

Since June, Sri Lanka’s inflation has come down sharply from the runaway levels seen earlier, partly due to the statistical base effect, but also helped by a stronger rupee currency, which has lowered the costs of fuel, power and imported food.

A US$2.9-billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) secured in March has topped up foreign reserves, which had dwindled to record lows in early 2022, plunging the island into its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Ed Osmond and Clarence Fernandez)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.