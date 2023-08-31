Logo
Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 4per cent in August
Prices of vegetables display at a stall, as Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 25.2% in May, at a main market in Colombo, Sri Lanka June 1, 2023. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File photo

Published August 31, 2023
Updated August 31, 2023
COLOMBO : Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eased to 4per cent in August from 6.3per cent a month ago, the statistics department said on Thursday, marking continued stabilisation for the crisis-ridden economy.

Soaring inflation has battered the economy for more than a year after a severe foreign exchange shortage triggered the Indian Ocean island's worst financial crisis in seven decades. The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) reflected food inflation reaching a negative 4.8per cent in August, after hitting a negative 1.4per cent in July. Non-food inflation was 8.7per cent, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.The Colombo Consumer Price Index, a lead indicator for broader national prices, tracks inflation in Colombo, Sri Lanka's biggest city.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

