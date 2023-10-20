Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Standard Chartered appoints new heads for regional businesses
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Standard Chartered appoints new heads for regional businesses

FILE PHOTO: The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Published October 20, 2023
Updated October 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Standard Chartered has appointed Vinay Gandhi as its global head of South Asian community and regional head of Africa, Middle East and Europe private banking, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

Gandhi has led robust growth of the bank's private banking business in Singapore over the past two years. He will be responsible for an increased mandate with the new role, effective Jan. 1, 2024, the statement said.

Additionally, veteran banker Foo Tian Ong will join Standard Chartered in December as the bank's regional head of Southeast Asia, and Singapore head for the private banking business.

Foo was most recently with UBS where he covered the markets including Thailand, the Philippines, India and Vietnam, said the statement.

(Reporting by Xie Yu; Editing by Varun H K)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.