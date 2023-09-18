Logo
Starbucks promotes Molly Liu to co-CEO of Starbucks China
A barista serves coffee at a Starbucks flagship store in Beijing, China January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File photo
The Chinese flag flies near the Starbucks logo outside a cafe of the coffee chain in Beijing, China, August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File p hoto
Published September 18, 2023
Updated September 18, 2023
BEIJING : Starbucks has promoted Molly Liu to executive vice president and co-chief executive officer of Starbucks China, the company said on Monday.

The promotion will become effective on Oct. 2, the company said. Liu will co-lead Starbucks business in China with Belinda Wong, chairwoman and CEO of Starbucks China.

Liu has served as Starbucks China's chief operating officer since 2021.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Louise Heavens)

