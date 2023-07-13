Stocks around 2023 highs as disinflation signal brings some relief

LONDON : Global stocks traded around their highs for the year on Thursday as investors bet that the Federal Reserve was finally taming inflation and could end its rate hiking cycle as soon as this month.

U.S. data on Wednesday showed consumer prices rose modestly in June, registering the smallest annual increase in more than two years as the economy shifted into disinflation mode, helping to send oil prices higher.

But the prospect of an end to rising borrowing costs, in the United States at least, kept downward pressure on the dollar, which fell to its lowest in more than a year against the euro on Wednesday on the U.S. inflation news.[FRX/]

Interest rate futures showed markets have fully priced in another rate hike from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) later this month, but expectations of any further increases have faded.

The softer dollar helped gold prices advance to near one-month highs.

The MSCI All Country stock index was up 0.4per cent at 691 points, around the highs for the year, to gain 13.5per cent so far in 2023, though still not wiping out all of the near 20per cent loss in 2022.

Stocks and bonds in Asia on rallied in response to the U.S. inflation news, while in Europe, the STOXX index added to Wednesday's gains, up 0.4per cent, bringing its advance for the year to 8per cent.

Eren Osman, managing director of wealth management at Arbuthnot Latham & Co, said the U.S. inflation news was encouraging, though markets will be scrutinising the U.S. jobs data later on Thursday for signs of continued softening to underpin the disinflation story.

"Let's give it a little cheer, but I wouldn't start to extrapolate that to mean job done and no more hikes," Osman said.

"There is at least one more hike coming out of the Fed, but I do think it means investors should feel very comfortable about looking to add duration to their portfolios now, and that is something we are looking to do ourselves, The risk is really to the downside here from yields," Osman said.

Stocks, however, may have seen the best part of this year already and face headwinds from pressure on consumers and on jobs, he added.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were firmer.

DISMAL CHINA DATA

Investors in Asia shook off dismal China trade data, which showed both exports and imports contracted at a worse-than-expected pace last month, betting that the latest bad news will trigger more stimulus measures.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan surged 1.9per cent, bolstered by a 2.6per cent jump in Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and a 1.6per cent gain in Australia's resources-heavy shares.

Japan's Nikkei rose 1.5per cent.

Chinese tech giants listed in Hong Kong rallied 3.8per cent after Premier Li Qiang urged the companies to support a slowing economy, adding to signs that a years-long crackdown on the sector is over.

Bonds heaved a sigh of relief after a rout last week sent global yields sharply higher. The 10-year Treasury yield eased to 3.8103per cent, having dived 12 bps (bps) overnight and down from a seven-month top of 4.0940per cent on Friday.

Rate-sensitive two-year yields slipped to 4.6408, after plunging 15 bps overnight. That led to a steepening in the yield curve.

The Japanese yen, which had come under massive selling pressure due to Japan's ultra easy monetary stance, gained more than 6 yen on the dollar in nine sessions and was last at 138.41 per dollar.

Oil prices traded near the highest in two months on a soft U.S. dollar. Brent crude futures rose 0.45per cent to US$80.47 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 0.3per cent at US$76.01.

Gold prices were up 0.16per cent at US$1,960.29 per ounce.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, additional reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Jamie Freed, Lincoln Feast, Kim Coghill, William Maclean)