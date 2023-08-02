Stocks drop, Treasury yields rise after Fitch downgrades US

:Global shares and oil prices fell while Treasury yields and the dollar advanced on Wednesday as investors digested an unexpected downgrade of the United States' top-tier sovereign credit rating and private payrolls data that pointed to U.S. labor market resilience.

Fitch, after the Wall Street close on Tuesday, cut the U.S. by one notch to AA+ from AAA, citing fiscal deterioration. Investors showed little sign of panic.

"Look, no one is seriously considering the prospect that the U.S. would ever fail to make a payment on its debt," said Eric Winograd, chief economist at AllianceBernstein in New York. "There will continue to be demand for both long-term and short-term Treasuries, and I don't see this downgrade as a significant signal of any trouble ahead."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.67per cent to 35,393.29, the S&P 500 lost 1.12per cent to 4,525.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.82per cent to 14,023.42.

The downgrade hit global stock markets, taking Europe's STOXX 600 index down 1.2per cent to a two-week low. Asia-Pacific stocks dropped earlier, down about 2.2per cent, partly because of signs of weakness in China's economy.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, after an initial dip, rose 5.5 basis points to 4.102per cent, while credit default swaps, which insure exposure to U.S. Treasuries, were little moved, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

The U.S. dollar was up 0.7per cent against a basket of peers. The CBOE Market Volatility Index jumped around 15per cent on Wednesday but was still near the lows of the last 12 months.

"The lack of movement in U.S. Treasury Bonds and the dollar index suggests the market has already largely quantified and assessed the damage done from recent fallouts," said Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Fitch's move, which came after it had placed the ratings on negative watch in May, drew an angry response from the White House, which called it "arbitrary and based on outdated data" as it came two months after a debt ceiling agreement that averted a U.S. default.

Investors drew comparisons with what happened when Standard & Poor's cut the U.S.'s AAA rating in 2011 after the global financial crisis.

Investors then also took refuge from riskier equities by piling into Treasuries, but the rally in bonds was much larger than so far this time.

"S&P being the first to downgrade 12 years ago was far bigger news and has allowed investors to adjust for the most important bond market in the world not being a pure AAA anymore, but it's still a big decision," Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said.

While investors say the downgrade is unlikely to have a big impact on U.S. Treasuries, which underpin the financial system as an unrivalled global safe asset, it has injected some uncertainty into financial markets and cast renewed attention on the debt metrics of the world's largest economy.

The news also came just after the U.S. Treasury said on Monday it expected to borrow US$1.007 trillion in the third quarter, the largest amount yet for that period. Treasury also announced that it plans to "incrementally" increase the size of its auctions across the board in the third quarter and continue increases in future quarters.

DISAPPOINTING DATA

Tony Sycamore, an analyst with IG, said that apart from the Fitch move, there had been some disappointing data in the United States and China and some weaker-than-expected earnings, so people were taking money off the table.

Elsewhere, Japan's 10-year bond yield hit a nine-year peak on Wednesday as investors continued to test the Bank of Japan's tolerance for higher yields following Friday's surprise policy tweak. The yen was little changed against the dollar, looking to reverse three sessions of losses.

Attention was still firmly on monetary policy, with uncertainty around how much the Bank of England will increase rates on Thursday. The decision is essentially seen as a coin toss with investors betting on a roughly 60per cent chance of a 25 basis-point move after an unexpectedly large 50 basis-point increase in June.

Economic data was also in focus, with the U.S. due to publish jobs market data this week.

Oil prices eased on Wednesday after sharp gains, but remained near their highest levels since April, as crude and fuel product inventory data showed robust U.S. demand and offset concerns about the Chinese economy.

U.S. crude fell 1.49per cent to US$80.16 per barrel and Brent was at US$83.83, down 1.27per cent on the day.

Gold prices pared gains on Wednesday, hurt by a stronger dollar and a rebound in bond yields as investors digested Fitch's U.S. credit rating downgrade and focused on nonfarm payrolls data later this week. Spot gold dropped 0.5per cent to US$1,934.60 an ounce.

(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston, Yoruk Bahceli in Amsterdam and Xie Yu in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Will Dunham)