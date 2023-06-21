Stocks fall, yields up; Powell says inflation fight not over

NEW YORK :Global stock indexes mostly fell and Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the fight to lower inflation still has a "long way" to go.

Oil prices also rose on Powell's hawkish message in testimony prepared for delivery to the House Financial Services Committee.

But markets were volatile as Powell made further comments.

After lifting rates by 5 percentage points since March 2022, the Fed this month took a breather to assess the effects of its actions. Investors broadly expect increases to resume at the Fed's July meeting.

The Fed is "walking a tight rope between trying to tell people they are going to fight inflation as their No. 1 priority and yet not pushing the market so far as to create problems in the banking system and just a general feeling that things are in bad shape," said Rick Meckler, partner of Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

The Nasdaq led declines on Wall Street, and the S&P 500 technology was the worst-performing sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.39 points, or 0.07per cent, to 34,077.26, the S&P 500 lost 14.92 points, or 0.34per cent, at 4,373.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 152.93 points, or 1.12per cent, to 13,514.36.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.47per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.35per cent.

The U.S. dollar index initially rose following the release of Powell's testimony, but was last down slightly.

The dollar index fell 0.156per cent, with the euro up 0.31per cent to US$1.095.

Treasury yields rose on Powell's hawkish tone. The yield on 10-year notes was up 4.8 basis points (bps) at 3.775per cent.

U.S. crude rose 2.06per cent to US$72.66 per barrel and Brent was at US$77.18, up 1.69per cent on the day.

