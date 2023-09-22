Stocks stall, yields climb on "higher for longer" rate worries

LONDON : Global shares stalled on Friday as U.S. yields climbed multi-year highs and the prospect of recession in Europe increased, compounding growing worries that U.S. interest rates will stay higher for longer.

U.S. stock futures were slightly firmer ahead of the opening bell on Wall Street, signalling a pause after sharp losses on Thursday amid uncertainty over interest rates going into 2024.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on track for their worst week since mid-March, while the dollar, up 0.17per cent, was headed for its 10th consecutive weekly increase, lifted by a fall in the euro on grim euro-zone economic data.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit a 16-year high of 4.508per cent, later trading at 4.48per cent, while 30-year yields hit their highest in a dozen years. They were trading at 4.5721per cent, up slightly on the day.

A re-assessment of the Fed's higher-for-longer policy was driving the rise in yields, creating headwinds for risk assets such as equities, credit and emerging markets, but supporting the dollar, ING bank said.

The yen traded at 148.255 to the dollar, after falling sharply earlier in the day following the Bank of Japan's decision to hold interest rates in negative territory, suggesting it was in no rush to phase out its massive stimulus programme.

Firmer oil prices were trading above US$90 a barrel, though on track for a small weekly drop after gaining more than 10per cent in the previous three weeks amid concerns about tight global supply.

The mounting risk of a U.S. government shutdown in just 10 days was also being watched by markets.

MSCI's index of global equities was flat, though still down about 2.6per cent for the week so far.

"The massive week for central banks has really been all about the Fed. That is the focus of the market and that's what's driving the dollar right now," said Eren Osman, managing director of wealth management at Arbuthnot Latham.

The Fed revised downwards its unemployment rate forecast for next year, and if the U.S. economic data continued to improve, it would put "upside risk" on interest rates, making the need for a soft landing all the greater, Osman added.

In sharp contrast with the U.S. economy, the euro zone economy will likely contract in the third quarter and won't return to growth anytime soon, HCOB's flash purchasing managers' index showed, hitting the euro and yields.

The counterpart data for U.S. manufacturing and services data is due shortly after the opening bell on Wall Street.

The pan-European STOXX 600 share index was slightly weaker.

Speeches from Fed officials Mary Daly, Neel Kashkari, Susan Collins and Lisa Cook are due later.

TURNING POINT

MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan touched a 10-month low before bouncing to trade up 0.9per cent on vows in China to support private business. It is down 2.8per cent this week.

The yen eased on news from the BoJ, with traders extra wary of intervention after the BOJ noted it was watching the impact of foreign exchange moves on Japan's economy.

Japan's Nikkei pared losses of as deep as 1per cent to trade 0.5per cent lower.

Ten-year Japanese government bond futures rallied though cash yields were little changed and near decade highs at 0.745per cent.

Investors were still digesting a slew of policy decisions from major central banks during the week.

Fed members had lifted their median projection for the funds rate in 2024 by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.1per cent and traders shaved about 15 bps from implied futures pricing, which has rates at 4.7per cent at the end of next year.

Central banks in Sweden and Norway announced 25 bp hikes with the prospect of more to come.

Yet the Bank of England, in a split decision, left rates on hold for the first time in nearly two years, sending sterling to a six-month low, while the Swiss franc fell sharply after a surprise hold on rates from the Swiss National Bank.

"It's a lot of mixed messages and stories, and often you get those around turning points," said Craig Ebert, senior economist at BNZ in Wellington.

In emerging markets, Indian bonds and the rupee rallied after JPMorgan said it would add Indian debt to its widely tracked emerging markets index, setting the stage for billions of dollars in foreign inflows.

Gold firmed 0.3per cent to US$1,925 an ounce despite pressure from the stronger dollar and bond yields.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, additional reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Edmund Klamann, Kim Coghill and Rashmi Aich)