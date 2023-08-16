Structure on roof of commercial building in Kuala Lumpur collapses, 10 vehicles crushed

KUALA LUMPUR — At least 10 vehicles were badly damaged when the beam structure on the roof of a five-storey commercial building in Jalan Kuchai Lama collapsed on Tuesday (Aug 15) night.

Kuchai Lama is a suburb in Kuala Lumpur.

The incident occurred at about 10.40pm local time near Block A of the Sri Desa Kuchai Building at the Kuchai Entreprenuers Park.

Brickfields district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Amihizam Abdul Shukor said the Fire and Rescue Department's preliminary inspection found that no one was injured in the incident.

"As soon as the public was informed, the police took measures to surround and (cordon off) the entire area to avoid any untoward incident.

"At the same time, the fire department conducted an inspection on each floor and found that there were no victims involved," he said during a press conference at the scene of the incident on Wednesday.

Mr Amihizam said the police and fire department were taking steps to cordon off the building from any activity until the relevant authorities could confirm that the building was completely safe.