Struggling Chinese graduates return to hometowns as job market sags

BEIJING :A growing number of Chinese graduates are abandoning the bright lights of the country's mega-cities, with state media reporting almost half are returning to their hometowns within six months of graduation amid a sagging job market.

Feeling the pinch of rising housing costs and a slowing economy, the jobless graduates are forfeiting cities that have traditionally provided a stepping stone to middle-class wealth. To save money, some have even resorted to sharing a bed with a stranger.

China's youth jobless rate jumped to a record 21.3per cent in June as offers during the traditional job-hunting season proved limited as the economy struggled and regulatory clamp-downs left the property, tech and education sectors bruised.

In June, a statistics bureau official said that more than 6 million young people were unemployed.

Some 47per cent of graduates returned home within six months of graduation in 2022, up from 43per cent in 2018, state-run China News Service reported on Tuesday, citing a private sector survey.

The numbers varied by region, with 59per cent of graduates in the well-developed east heading home. That compared to 44per cent in the west and just 24per cent in the northeast rust belt.

Also pushing the young to return home were soaring rents. Among China's biggest first-tier cities, rents in Beijing climbed 5per cent from December to June followed by 2.8per cent gains in Guangzhou and Shenzhen, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

'SEEKING BEDMATES'

Not everyone is giving up.

After sending 10 copies of her resume to financial companies each month, Joyce Zhang, a 2022 graduate with a masters degree in financial engineering, said she had still not found a job in Beijing but was not going home yet.

"I've considered going back to Inner Mongolia to work, as the financial sector is not doing good recently. But I guess I still want to give it a try," Zhang told Reuters.

Zhang's parents are paying her monthly rent of 2,600 yuan (US$361) for a 12-square-metre (129-square-foot) room with a shared kitchen and bathroom.

Policymakers have rolled out measures to support youth seeking work and rental housing, with some more creative than others.

A district in Hangzhou in eastern Zhejiang province offers free rent for eligible people in a nursing home, as long as they spend 10 hours or more a month with the elderly and pay a 300 yuan management fee.

To keep costs down as they stay longer in hope of finding a job, some young mega-city drifters even share their beds with strangers. On China's Instagram-like Xiaohongshu and WeChat groups, "seeking bedmates" posts have become more common.

One such post was looking for a roommate to share one bed in a room "with a huge balcony" in Beijing. The rental fee: 750 yuan (US$104) per month.

(US$1 = 7.2004 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ella Cao and Ryan Woo; Additional reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Conor Humphries)