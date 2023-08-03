Sumitomo Corp's Q1 net profit falls 16.6per cent on lower commodity prices

TOKYO : Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp posted a 16.6per cent drop in first-quarter net profit to 129.4 billion yen (US$901.6 million) on Thursday, hit by lower commodity prices.

Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast Sumitomo's net profit in the first quarter of the 2023/2024 fiscal year at 121.4 billion yen. Sumitomo shares were 0.7per cent down at 0412 GMT.

Its peer, Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co, on Tuesday posted an 8per cent fall in first-quarter net profit to 252.8 billion yen, also hit by lower commodity prices.

(US$1 = 143.5200 yen)

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)