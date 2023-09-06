Logo
Summer 2023 was hottest on record, scientists say
FILE PHOTO: Lifeguard Mohamed stands near a swimming pool while the sun sets over Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 12, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the city of Lyon after sunrise from the Fourviere esplanade as France issued a "red alert" for four southern regions amid a spell of excessively hot weather, especially in the Rhone valley, France, August 22, 2023. REUTERS/Cecile Mantovani/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: People drink cold water outside the Emergency Aid Coalition during a heat wave in Houston, Texas, U.S., August 25, 2023. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Joy Wiseman, 35, an auto technician, reacts to the high heat while repairing vehicles at Lang's Master Car Care as temperatures hit over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in Houston, Texas, U.S., August 23, 2023. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Workers work at a construction site, as the UAE implements a midday work break from 12.30pm to 3.30pm for laborers to help them cope with the heat, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 15, 2023. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana/File Photo
Published September 6, 2023
Updated September 7, 2023
AMSTERDAM :The summer of 2023 was the hottest on record, according to data from the European Union Climate Change Service released on Wednesday.

The three-month period from June through August surpassed previous records by a large margin, with an average temperature of 16.8 degrees Celsius (62.2F) - 0.66C above average.

Last month was the also the hottest August on record globally, the third straight month in a row to set such a record following the hottest ever June and July, the EU said on Wednesday.

August is estimated to have been around 1.5 degrees Celsius hotter than the pre-industrial average for the 1850-1900 period. Pursuing efforts to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius is a central pledge of the Paris international climate change agreement adopted by 196 countries in 2015.

July 2023 remains the hottest month ever recorded, while August's record makes the northern hemisphere's summer the hottest since records began in 1940.

"Global temperature records continue to tumble in 2023," Copernicus deputy head Samantha Burgess said.

"The scientific evidence is overwhelming, we will continue to see more climate records and more intense and frequent extreme weather events impacting society and ecosystems, until we stop emitting greenhouse gases," Burgess said.

In Europe, August was wetter than normal last month over large parts of central Europe and Scandinavia leading to flooding, while France, Greece, Italy and Portugal saw droughts that led to wildfires.

Well-above average temperatures also occurred over Australia, several South American countries and around much of Antarctica in August, the institute said.

Meanwhile, the global ocean saw the warmest daily surface temperature on record, and had its warmest month overall.

With four months left in 2023, this year is so far the second-hottest on record, only marginally behind 2016.

(Reporting by Bart MeijerEditing by Peter Graff and Sharon Singleton)

