Sumo retirees play for laughs from tourists flooding back to Japan

TOKYO — Ohtori spent his two-decade sumo career struggling for wins so he could move up the ranks of Japan's traditional sport, but now he is fighting to entertain a different crowd: curious tourists.

He is one of six ex-wrestlers putting on sumo demonstrations catering to overseas travellers, who are returning in droves after a two-year Covid-19 blockade as the weaker yen makes such trips cheaper than they have been in decades.

"I want foreigners and Japanese people alike to have a greater understanding of sumo," said Ohtori, 40, whose full ring name, Koto-ohtori, means "harp phoenix".