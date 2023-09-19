Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Sunac shares set to rise 10per cent after creditors approve debt restructuring plan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sunac shares set to rise 10per cent after creditors approve debt restructuring plan

An advertisement of property developer Sunac China Holdings is seen at a residential complex in Shanghai, China March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File photo

An advertisement of property developer Sunac China Holdings is seen at a residential complex in Shanghai, China March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File photo

Published September 19, 2023
Updated September 19, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Shares of property developer Sunac China Holdings were set to rise 10per cent on Tuesday after creditors approved its US$19 billion offshore debt restructuring plan, the first green light of such a debt overhaul by a major Chinese developer.

Sunac's Hong Kong-listed stock was set to open at HKUS$3.08.

(Reporting By Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.