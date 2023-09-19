Sunac shares set to rise 10per cent after creditors approve debt restructuring plan

HONG KONG : Shares of property developer Sunac China Holdings were set to rise 10per cent on Tuesday after creditors approved its US$19 billion offshore debt restructuring plan, the first green light of such a debt overhaul by a major Chinese developer.

Sunac's Hong Kong-listed stock was set to open at HKUS$3.08.

