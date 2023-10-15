Logo
Support for Japan PM Kishida's cabinet falls to lowest since 2021 -Kyodo poll
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida poses during a photo session with his new cabinet members at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, September 13, 2023. Zhang Xiaoyu/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida poses with his new cabinet at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, September 13, 2023 David Mareuil/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Published October 15, 2023
Updated October 15, 2023
TOKYO : Support for the cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has fallen to 32.3per cent, the lowest since it was formed in 2021, Kyodo News said on Sunday, based on its own opinion poll.

The figure was down 7.5 points from September's poll and was worse than the support of 33.1per cent for the cabinet at the end of last year, the agency said.

As many as 58.6per cent of respondents in the telephone poll carried out on Saturday and Sunday said they did not expect much benefit from an economic package the government plans to compile by the end of this month.

The poll also showed 63.2per cent of respondents see the need for a cut in income tax to enable them to cope with inflation.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita in Tokyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

