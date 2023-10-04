Suspected Thai mall shooter modified handgun designed to fire blanks — police

BANGKOK — A teenager suspected of killing two foreign nationals and wounding five others in a Thai shopping mall shooting had modified a handgun that was designed to fire only blanks, a senior police official said on Wednesday (Oct 4).

Chaos erupted at the Siam Paragon Mall in Bangkok close to peak hours on Tuesday, with hundreds fleeing as gunshots rang out. The dead were two women from China and Myanmar.

The suspected gunman, a 14-year-old, was arrested late on Tuesday. Major General Samran Nuanma said he modified a gun designed to fire blank rounds, to enable it to use live ammunition.