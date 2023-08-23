Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Swatch can challenge Malaysia's pride watch seizure, court rules
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Swatch can challenge Malaysia's pride watch seizure, court rules

KUALA LUMPUR — A Malaysian court ruled on Wednesday (Aug 23) that Swatch can challenge the seizure of more than 100 Pride-themed watches, the Swiss company's lawyer said.

Watches are displayed for sale at a Swatch store at Setia City Mall in Shah Alam on May 25, 2023. Malay Mail

Watches are displayed for sale at a Swatch store at Setia City Mall in Shah Alam on May 25, 2023.

Published August 23, 2023
Updated August 23, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR — A Malaysian court ruled on Wednesday (Aug 23) that Swatch can challenge the seizure of more than 100 Pride-themed watches, the Swiss company's lawyer said.

The government in Malaysia — where homosexuality is outlawed and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) people face widespread discrimination — has banned rainbow-themed Swatch timepieces, warning that owners or sellers face up to three years in prison.

In May, authorities raided Swatch stores at 11 malls across Malaysia, confiscating 172 watches they described as having "LGBT elements".

The Kuala Lumpur High Court ruled on Wednesday that Swatch can challenge that seizure through a judicial review, the company's lawyer Nizam Bashir told AFP.

"The court has agreed to hear Swatch's application for the return of the watches and damages," he said.

The court is expected to schedule a hearing on Sept 6, Mr Nizam added.

In its suit challenging the seizure, Swatch said its "trading reputation has been damaged".

"The watches did not promote any sexual activity, but merely a fun and joyous expression of peace and love," it said in the suit, which seeks the return of the items as well as unspecified damages.

The Malaysian government said these watches "may harm... the interests of the nation by promoting, supporting and normalising the LGBTQ+ movement that is not accepted by the general public".

The seizure was based on Malaysia's Printing Presses and Publications Act of 1984, which critics have condemned as draconian. AFP

Related topics

Malaysia court LGBTQ

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.