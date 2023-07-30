A sweaty robot may help humans understand impact of soaring heat

For obvious ethical reasons, "nobody measures core temperature increase while somebody's getting heatstroke," says Prof Rykaczewski. But the effects of heat on the human body are still not fully comprehended. Andi gives researchers a chance to understand.

Accompanied by Marty (Mean Radiant Temperature), a mobile weather station that measures the heat reflected by the buildings around it, the robot is taking its first steps outside in Phoenix — an ideal laboratory in which to prepare for tomorrow's climate.

"How do we change what we wear? How do we change our behavioral patterns, and adjust them to temperatures that are of this order of magnitude?" says Prof Rykaczewski.

Andi is also infinitely reprogrammable. The research team can make "digital twins of the mannequin to look at different segments of the population," explains Jennifer Vanos, a climatologist involved in the project.

For example, the older you get, the less you sweat. Young people will need different protection from athletes or people in poor health. With Andi, scientists can simulate the thermoregulatory mechanisms specific to each individual.

PHOENIX, TEST LAB FOR THE FUTURE

They can also test the robot in a variety of situations. For example, Phoenix is dry — what about humid heat? How does the human body cope in hot winds?

Their research will be useful for designing heat-resistant clothing, rethinking urban planning and protecting the most vulnerable.

In Phoenix, which opens dozens of cooling centers for the homeless every summer, their findings could guide the actions of social workers.

"How long should a person stay in a cooling center to cool off, so that their core temperature goes down to a level that's safe again? We can answer that question with Andi," says Dr Vanos.

The team also dreams of developing low-cost sensors to be used on building sites to adjust working hours according to the heat actually felt on site and the health of the workers — rather than based on general weather conditions.

That could be a "step towards better safety than just these blank recommendations per city, per state, per country," Prof Rykaczewski says.

Such specific, tailored solutions could have global impacts, redrawing entire cities.

"If the future of Paris looks like Phoenix now, we can learn a lot about how do we design buildings," says Prof Rykaczewski. AFP