Sweden announces US$200 million military aid package to Ukraine
Sweden announces US$200 million military aid package to Ukraine

Published October 6, 2023
Updated October 6, 2023
COPENHAGEN :Sweden will send Ukraine a new military support package worth 2.2 billion crowns (US$199 million), consisting mainly of ammunition and spare parts to earlier donated systems, Defence Minister Pal Jonson said on Friday.

The new military aid package will be Sweden's 14th to Ukraine since the start of the war, taking the total value of the Nordic country's such aid to just over 22 billion crowns.

Jonson told a news confrence the government had also formally tasked the armed forces with analysing whether Sweden would be able to send Jas Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine.

(US$1 = 11.0307 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Essi Lehto)

