Sweden maintains threat assessment after Brussels killings
Sweden's Security Police Chief Charlotte von Essen attends a press conference at the Security Police regarding the deteriorating security situation, in Stockholm, Sweden, 17 August, 2023. Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency/via REUTERS/file photo

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
COPENHAGEN : Sweden's SAPO police security service said on Tuesday that its assessment of the threat level against Sweden remained unchanged after a gunman shot and killed two Swedes in Brussels late on Monday.

The threat situation faced by Sweden has gradually changed as the risk of attacks from violent Islamist extremists has increased, SAPO said.

"It is a serious situation and the security police assesses that it will remain for a longer time," SAPO said in a statement.

Sweden raised its terrorism alert to the second-highest level in August after Koran burnings and other acts in Sweden against Islam's holiest text outraged Muslims and triggered threats from jihadists.

The security service is in close contact with the Belgian authorities and assists them in their work, SAPO chief Charlotte von Essen said.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

