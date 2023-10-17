Logo
Sweden says killing of two Swedes in Brussels is terrible news
Sweden says killing of two Swedes in Brussels is terrible news

A person works as Belgian police secure the area after a shooting in Brussels, Belgium, October 16, 2023. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Police officers secure the area outside the King Baudouin Stadium after a shooting in Brussels, Belgium, October 16, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group F - Belgium v Sweden - King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium - October 16, 2023 Sweden fans inside the stadium as play is suspended after a shooting in Brussels REUTERS/Yves Herman
Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
STOCKHOLM : News from Belgium that two Swedes were shot dead in Brussels was terrible, Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said on Monday, and follows recent police warnings in Sweden of potential attacks over Koran burnings.

"Tonight we have received terrible news from Brussels. The Government office and relevant authorities are working intensively to get more information about what happened," Strommer told Reuters.

The Swedish government was in contact with Belgian authorities to seek more information, he added.

Sweden in August raised its terrorist alert to the second highest level, warning of an increase in threats against Swedish interests also abroad, after Koran burnings and other acts in Sweden against Islam's holiest text outraged Muslims and triggered threats from jihadists.

The Swedish government has condemned the burnings and is considering amending laws that could stop them but critics say such moves need to preserve far-reaching freedom of speech.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

