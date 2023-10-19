Sweden urges for EU-wide cooperation on return of illegal migrants
BRUSSELS : All EU parties involved need to do all they can to make sure illegal migrants are returned to their country of origin, Sweden's Justice minister Gunnar Strommer said on Thursday.
"If we do it all together we can make a better effect," Strommer said before a meeting with fellow EU ministers in Brussels.
(Reporting by Marine Strauss and Bart Meijer)
