Swedish court fines Greta Thunberg again for disobeying police orders

STOCKHOLM : Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was found guilty of disobeying a police order and ordered to pay a fine, TT news agency reported on Wednesday, the second time in three months she was convicted and fined for the same offence.

Thunberg, 20, was ordered to pay a fine of 4,500 Swedish crowns (US$414) for failing to leave a climate protest on July 24 when police ordered her to do so. Earlier that day she had been fined 1,500 Swedish crowns for the same offence.

"There are no laws to protect us in the long-term from the greed that tries drag us over the cliff," she told a news conference after the verdict. "We young people do not want to see our future taken away from us," she said according to TT.

On July 24, Thunberg and other activists from the environmental group Reclaim the Future blocked the road as oil trucks tried to drive in Malmo harbour and were forcibly removed by police, only hours after she was convicted for a similar action in June.

Failure to obey a police order carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison.

(US$1 = 10.8790 Swedish crowns)

