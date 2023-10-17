Logo
Swedish police detain two people for unauthorised information handling
Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
COPENHAGEN : Sweden's police security service SAPO said on Tuesday they had detained two people on suspicion of "gross unauthorized handling" of secret information.

The operation taking part in the Stockholm region was part of a preliminary investigation that SAPO conducted under the direction of the Swedish prosecutor's national security unit.

There were no known links to previous cases, SAPO said.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

