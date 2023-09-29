Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Swiss approve CHF 100 million package to demine Ukraine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Swiss approve CHF 100 million package to demine Ukraine

A demining device, mounted on an excavator and capable of detonating anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, is tested, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 12, 2023. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi/File Photo

A demining device, mounted on an excavator and capable of detonating anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, is tested, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 12, 2023. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi/File Photo

Published September 29, 2023
Updated September 29, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZURICH : Switzerland's Federal Council has approved a 100 million Swiss franc (US$109.57 million) package to demine parts of Ukraine, the government said on Friday.

"A total of CHF 100 million will be earmarked for humanitarian demining between 2024 and 2027, funded in equal parts by the Department of Defence, Civil Protection, and Sport (DDPS) and the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA)," the government said.

Switzerland is already involved in demining work in Ukraine and allocated 15.2 million Swiss francs in 2022 and 2023.

The additional amount announced on Friday will enable Switzerland to provide equipment and training for Ukrainian deminers and support the government in its efforts to coordinate the "herculean undertaking," the Swiss government said.

(US$1 = 0.9127 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Noele Illien;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.