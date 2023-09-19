Logo
Syria's Assad to travel to China for summit with Xi - presidency
Syria's Assad to travel to China for summit with Xi - presidency

FILE PHOTO: Syria's President Bashar al-Assad attends the Arab League summit, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 19, 2023. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Syria's President Bashar al-Assad attends the Arab League summit, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 19, 2023. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Published September 19, 2023
Updated September 19, 2023
DAMASCUS : Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will travel to China this week for a bilateral summit with his Chinese counterpart, the presidency in Damascus said in a statement on Tuesday.

Assad, Syrian first lady Asmaa al-Assad and a senior delegation will travel to China on Thursday for a string of meetings in Beijing and Changzhou. Presidents Assad and Xi would hold a Syrian-Chinese summit, the statement said.

Assad last visited China in 2004 to meet then-President Hu Jintao. It was the first visit by a Syrian head of state to China since the countries established diplomatic ties in 1956.

China - like Syria's main allies Russia and Iran - maintained those ties even as other countries isolated Assad over his brutal crackdown of anti-government demonstrations that erupted in 2011.

As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, China has repeatedly vetoed resolutions on Syria, including several to extend cross-border aid operations into areas outside the Syrian government's control.

Assad has come in from the diplomatic cold this year, with the Arab League reinstating Syria as a fully-fledged member after more than a decade of suspension.

(Reporting by Kinda Makieh in Damascus; Writing by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Nadine Awadalla, Jon Boyle and Alex Richardson)

