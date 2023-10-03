Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Taiwan braces for typhoon Koinu, torrential rain expected
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taiwan braces for typhoon Koinu, torrential rain expected

Published October 3, 2023
Updated October 3, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI : Taiwan issued a land warning on Tuesday ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Koinu which is expected to bring heavy rain and winds to large parts of the island's south and east.

Koinu, now a category three typhoon, is likely to weaken to a category two by the time it makes landfall on Taiwan's far southeast coast late on Wednesday, according to Tropical Storm Risk.

The heaviest rain will fall along mountainous and sparsely populated parts of Pingtung county in the south and the east coast counties of Taitung and Hualien.

Some flights and ferries to outlying Taiwanese islands have been cancelled as winds build.

After passing through Taiwan, the typhoon will head towards southern China's Guangdong province where it is likely to weaken further to become a tropical storm.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; editing by Robert Birsel)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.